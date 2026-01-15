Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar Confident of Congress Victory in Municipal Elections

Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has expressed his confidence that the Congress party will secure a majority in the upcoming municipal elections, asserting that the state is being developed in accordance with planned initiatives.

During a visit to the Sri Gidde Perumandla Swamy temple in Karimnagar, where he offered special prayers, the minister later addressed the media and took aim at the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government.

Prabhakar accused the BRS of failing to provide housing for the state's citizens during their tenure. He highlighted the achievements of the Congress-led government, despite financial constraints, including the establishment of Indira Amma houses, the issuance of ration cards, provision of free bus travel for women, and the launch of Indira Amma canteens.

The minister further alleged that the central government is attempting to undermine the rural employment guarantee scheme. He assured that action would be taken in accordance with the law against individuals who insult women officers.