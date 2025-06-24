Telangana: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar reviews arrangements for secunderabad Bonalu

In a proactive measure to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming Ujjaini Mahankali Bonalu Festival, In-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar convened a review meeting today in Secunderabad. The discussions primarily focused on precautionary measures aimed at preventing any issues during the festival celebrations dedicated to the goddess Ammavari.

Minister Prabhakar emphasised the importance of hosting the historic Bonalu festival devoid of political influences, stating that the success of the event hinges on the cooperation of the local community. He acknowledged the contributions of all involved in the temple preparations and assured that arrangements for devotees would be comprehensive and problem-free.

Key directives from the Minister included the installation of new cable wires within the temple to mitigate any risks of accidents, as well as the provision of a large keding jali for public safety. He underscored the tradition of hospitality in Hyderabad, urging local residents to warmly welcome devotees arriving from across the country and abroad.

Given the festival's rotation among various locations weekly, the Minister urged officials to guarantee sufficient water supply in each area, suggesting that if needed, water services should be provided twice a day. While he acknowledged potential challenges of hosting multiple celebrations simultaneously across the city, he reiterated that staggered events held at different temples would alleviate some of these issues, and stressed that security measures from the police should be intensified.

Minister Prabhakar highlighted that collaboration among all departmental officials is essential for the success of the event, following a prior review with state-level officials to plan festivities across 3,600 temples. Each temple, including Golconda, Ujjain Mahankali, Balkampet, and Lal Darwaza, will see dedicated celebrations weekly. The Minister reaffirmed that special arrangements are in place for the Jogins and noted that ensuring the smooth transport of bonams is a top priority, especially regarding VIP visits during less crowded periods.

He concluded by calling on all community members and organisations, such as the Deccan Manav Seva Samiti, to engage actively in the celebrations, aiming to create a memorable event that will be etched in history. The review meeting was attended by MLA Talasani, District Collector Harichandana, and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha.