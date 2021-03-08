Telangana minister Satyavathi Rathod tests COVID-19 positive

TRS leader and minister Satyavathi Rathod on Monday tested positive for coronavirus. After the tests reports came, the minister cancelled all the programmes scheduled for today on the occasion of international women's day and rushed to home. She will remain in home quarantine.



It is learned that the minister was suffering from fever for the past four days and had undergone COVID-19 tests, the results came on Monday.

On Monday, around 111 new COVID-19 positive cases were recorded in the state pushing the total number of cases to 3,00,011. And the total recovery cases went up to 2,96,562 with 189 persons being recovered in a single day. Meanwhile, the fatality count remained at 1,642 with one person dying of the virus.