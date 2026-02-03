Telangana Minister Seethakka Praises Success of Medaram Jathara

Telangana’s Minister for Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka, described the recently concluded Medaram Jathara in Mulugu district as a great success. Speaking informally at the Secretariat on Tuesday, she expressed satisfaction that the festival and temple activities proceeded smoothly, criticising those spreading misinformation. She confirmed the festival ended without major incidents, apart from one theft, which some falsely reported. The Minister added that the deities’ return journey would take place in a day or two.

Seethakka noted that opposition leaders also praised the organisation of the event. She highlighted that people from all social backgrounds attended in large numbers, estimating approximately 2.5 crore devotees. She announced plans to widen roads around Medaram ahead of the next festival to prevent traffic congestion. The Minister also said she would review preparations with officials in anticipation of the Godavari Pushkarams next year.