Telangana Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao emphasises on oil palm cultivation

Telangana State Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao stated that the Congress government is committed solely to farmers’ welfare. Accompanied by Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, he visited the Narmetta oil palm factory in Siddipet district. After inspecting the operations, he engaged with farmers, highlighting the benefits of oil palm cultivation. He recalled the oil palm price was once just ₹12,000 per tonne, but after discussions with the Central Government, it has risen to over ₹20,000 per tonne, which he believes will greatly benefit farmers. Rao assured farmers of support regarding water, marketing, investment, and fertilisers.

Minister Promises Support for Oil Palm Cultivators

Rao encouraged farmers to cultivate oil palm without hesitation, assuring them of no water scarcity or marketing issues. He emphasised that the crop is profitable and that the government will oversee all requirements, including investment and fertilisers. The Minister also announced an upcoming grand ‘Rythu Mela’ (Farmers’ Fair) in Narmetta, aimed at providing farmers with awareness of modern techniques and government schemes. Local officials, farmers, and public representatives participated in the visit, reflecting the government’s focus on agricultural development.