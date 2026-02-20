Telangana minister visits senior leader Jeevan Reddy, inquires about health

State Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar visited former minister and senior Congress figure Jeevan Reddy, who is currently receiving treatment at KIMS Hospital in Secunderabad due to illness.

The minister visited the hospital on Friday and inquired about Jeevan Reddy’s health from the medical staff. He emphasized the importance of providing him with the best possible care, given his senior status, and urged hospital authorities to ensure there was no negligence.

Wishing Jeevan Reddy a swift recovery and hoping to see him back in public life soon, the minister expressed his concern. It is understood that Jeevan Reddy, who was admitted to KIMS by his family members, is now recovering under continuous medical supervision. Several other Congress leaders and activists also visited the hospital during this time