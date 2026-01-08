Telangana ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha invites KCR to Medaram Jatara

In a heartwarming display of unity amidst political differences, Telangana state ministers Seethakka and Konda Surekha extended a cordial invitation to former Chief Minister and BRS chief K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) to attend the Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Maha Jatara—one of the grandest festivals in the state and recognised as the world's largest tribal festival.

The meeting took place at KCR’s farmhouse, where the ministers presented the leader and his wife, Shobhamma, with traditional offerings of jaggery and silk garments, signifying a sacred invitation from the goddesses. Minister Seethakka revealed that although she had previously invited all party floor leaders during assembly sessions, KCR’s absence prompted her to visit in person.

Upon welcoming the ministers, KCR not only accepted the invitation but also honoured them by presenting sarees in keeping with Telangana's customs. Seethakka expressed her joy at KCR’s positive response and affirmed that the gesture was made by them as daughters of Telangana, aiming to transcend political boundaries. This meeting has since sparked discussion within political circles, highlighting a moment of collaboration and respect amidst the region's vibrant culture.