Telangana: Missing 8-year-old found murdered in well in Mahabubnagar

An eight-year-old boy who has gone missing three days ago was found murdered in a well here on Wednesday at Janampeta of Moosapeta of Mahabubnagar district. The boy was identified as Santosh (8).



Getting into details, Santosh, son of Lakshmi and Vishnu has gone missing while he was playing near his house in Janampeta. The parents who came to know about his disappearance have launched a search but in vain. Later, the couple lodged a complaint with the police.

During the investigation, the police found the dead body of the boy in the well on Wednesday. Santosh's parents suspected that their son might have been strangled to death by their relatives who later dumped the body into the well.

The police registered a case and sent the body to hospital morgue for autopsy. A probe is underway.