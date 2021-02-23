Telangana MLC Elections: Filing Of Nominations Completed

MLC elections for two graduate quotas in Telangana is creating noise in the state. With strong leaders in the ring, it is very interesting to know who will win in the graduate MLC elections. At the last minute, the TRS ticket is given to PV Narasimha Rao's daughter, for Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar graduate MLC elections. This may bring unexpected consequences. The election became even more interesting as the PV family member is in the ring.

The two MLC elections to be held in Telangana have turned interesting. Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam districts will go to the polls in the quota of graduates. Therefore, the candidates campaigned will have a competitive fight. Candidates from major parties have already filed nominations. TRS, which never won the Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar seats, is now moving ahead with a new strategy. Unlike those who tried for the ticket earlier, the election was further heated by giving the ticket to Surabhi Vanidevi, the daughter of former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao.

As PV Narasimha Rao is a leader of the Congress party, giving a TRS ticket to his daughter is part of the Pink Boss' strategy. It is believed that KCR has thought of attracting Congress sympathizers. On the other hand, BJP candidate Ramchandra Rao and TRS candidate Vanidevi seem to be of the same social class and it seems that the Rose Party is expecting the BJP to come together politically with a check. With giving the ticket to a woman on behalf of TRS, the expectations suddenly changed.

Former minister Chinnareddy from Congress, sitting MLC Ramchander Rao from BJP, Surabhi Vani Devi from TRS and former MLC Professor Nageshwar Rao are contesting from Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Mahabubnagar seats from the Congress. With this came a four-way competition here. The car party advised party leaders to work towards the goal of winning.

The Warangal, Khammam and Nalgonda elections were also hotly contested. With Palla Rajeshwar Reddy from TRS, Ramu Nayak from Congress, Premender Reddy from BJP, Professor Kodandaram, Jayasarathy Reddy, Ranirudrama and Teenmar Mallanna in the ring, the election turned interesting. Although TRS candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has been campaigning extensively for the past three months, there has been no contest. Winning for Palla Rajeshwar Reddy has become a big task for TRS as it is a sitting MLC position. With the defeat of Dubbaka and the GHMC failing to achieve the expected results in the elections, TRS is formulating strategies aimed at winning two graduate MLC seats. Therefore, KTR along with CM KCR are fully focused on this election.