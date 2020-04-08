Telangana: Montessori School management donates Rs 5 L to CMRF to fight coronavirus

Telangana: Joining the hands to fight against coronavirus, the management of Montessori Residential School at Alampur in Gadwal district has come forward to donate Rs. 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF).

In addition to this, the senior school staffs have also contributed a sum of Rs. 50,000 to the CMRF on Wednesday. In addition to this, the school authorities have also been delivering their social responsibility by providing food to the patients lodged in isolation wards and quarantine centres and providing essential commodities to employees and journalists serving the people during the lockdown.

While speaking on the occasion K.N.V. Ravi Prakash, Director of Montessori Residential School said that the entire country is in lockdown and the social and economic lives of the people have completely come to a standstill, it is high time that each and every citizen exhibit his responsibility and should come forward to extend their helping hand in some form or the other to the government. "Covid-19 has emerged as a deadly pandemic across the world.

In India also our governments both at the state and central levels have been doing all that they could to bring this epidemic into control. As a helping hand to the government's initiatives, we at Montessori have decided to stand with the nation and the people and donated Rs. 5 lakhs to the CMRF, in addition to which we have also decided to provide food and other relief materials to the patients, lodged at the Corona Isolation and relief centres," informed K.N.V. Ravi Prakash.

The Montessori school management has also been providing breakfast, lunch, dinner to about 80 people in disposable packed every day from April 3rd onwards in the "Corona Isolation & Relief Center" located at Undavelly Village.