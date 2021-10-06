Telangana: Motkupally Narsimhulu likely to head Dalit Bandhu

Hyderabad: Former BJP leader Motkupally Narsimhulu is likely to be made chairman of the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

The former TDP minister is likely to join the TRS in three-four days. After his joining, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to take a decision in this regard. It is learnt that Narsimhulu had got clear assurance from the CM.

He met KCR in the Assembly premises on Tuesday. Of late Narsimhulu has been speaking in favour of the Dalit Bandhu.

He had attended the all-party meeting called by the CM in his individual capacity, and not on behalf of the BJP. He later came out of the party and had words of praise for the CM for bringing a scheme like Dalit Bandhu.