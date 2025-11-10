Telangana Mourns Poet Ande Sri: Creator of State Song Passes Away at 64

Poet and writer Ande Sri (64) died on Sunday night. He had serious health problems at his home in Hyderabad. His family took him to Gandhi Hospital, but he passed away despite treatment.

Ande Sri was a key figure in the Telangana movement. He became a famous poet without formal schooling. The Telangana government made his song “Jaya Jayahe Telangana” the state song.

Former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao expressed shock over Ande Sri’s death. He offered condolences to the family and prayed for his soul.

KT Rama Rao also expressed grief, saying Ande Sri’s passing is a big loss to Telangana’s literary community.