Telangana Municipal Elections: Congress fields Dalit woman Gone Hanmavva in Bichkunda municipality

The upcoming Bichkunda Municipality elections have seen an inspiring development with the nomination of Gone Hanmavva, a woman from an extremely impoverished Dalit family, as the Congress Party candidate for Ward No. 1. The decision was made by Jukkal MLA Thota Laxmikantha Rao, creating a wave of positivity across local political and social circles. The move is seen as a strong message of social justice, empowering marginalised communities, and grassroots leadership.

Hailing from a background of severe hardship, Ms. Hanmavva’s life has been marked by struggle and perseverance. She is continuing the legacy of her late husband, Gone Gangaram, a dedicated Congress worker who served the community for over 40 years before his passing. Recognising his lifelong service, the Congress Party awarded her a B-Form, enabling her to contest the election despite her financial struggles.

Supported personally by MLA Rao, her campaign is driven by community support, with residents welcoming her warmly during door-to-door visits. Rao emphasised his mission to uplift the marginalised, stating, “Gone Hanmavva represents thousands of families whose voices have never been heard. We want real people’s governance in Bichkunda.” He urged voters to support her with the Congress Party’s Hand symbol, highlighting her as a symbol of hope for the poorest sections of society.







