Telangana: NATA donates Rs 10 lakh to CM relief fund to tackle COVID-19

Telangana News: The North American Telugu Association (NATA) has donated Rs 10 lakh to the Chief Minister relief fund (CMRF) joining its hand to tackle highly contagious COVID-19.

From common citizens to businessmen who settled in various countries from Telangana have donated the money on behalf of NATA. Raghava Reddy, president of NATA, vice-president Amarnath Gunda, Secretary Ramireddy, treasurer Narayana Reddy on the suggestion of Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar and planning commission chairman transferred the money to CMRF.

Donations pour in for Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's relief fund as their contribution to the government's efforts to beat coronavirus.

On March 27, Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Company Limited (MEIL) announced a donation of Rs 5 crore to the chief minister's relief fund. The director of MEIL handed over the cheque to KCR at Pragati Bhavan.