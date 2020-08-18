Newly-wed woman ends life fearing coronavirus infection in Karimnagar

Coronavirus in Karimnagar: Two months after marriage, a woman from Karimnagar hanged herself from the ceiling fan here at Bonkur village on Monday night on the fear of coronavirus infection.

Getting into details, Meghana (22), a B.Pharm student had got married to Madhusudan, a supervisor in a private firm two months ago. The couple was residing in Hyderabad. Meghana who was working at a pharmacy store got admitted to a hospital with a high fever. However, after the tests, the doctors said that she was diagnosed with typhoid.

Madhusudhan dropped Meghana at her parents' home on her request and left for Hyderabad. Despite the doctors told her she was diagnosed with typhoid, Meghana scared of being infected with the coronavirus. Depressed over it, she hanged herself from the ceiling fan at her parents' home.

On the complaint of the victim's parents Mallesham and Satthavva, the police registered a case and shifted the body to the hospital morgue. An investigation is underway.

Last week, a 38-year-old woman from Jeedimetla in Hyderabad committed suicide fearing of coronavirus infection. Sujatha had complained of fever and was diagnosed with typhoid. She is learned to have depressed over her illness and committed suicide.