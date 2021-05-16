Telangana: No shortage of funds to contain covid in the state, says minister KTR

Minister KTR said that there is no shortage of funds for Coronavirus control in the state of Telangana. He explained that various measures are being taken to fight covid. "We are also treating corona victims od other states," he said. The minister said that the centre has responded positively to the request to increase the supply of oxygen and medicines.

Earlier, 200 oxygen concentrators were sent to the state of Telangana from China. These were imported by Greenco. They arrived at Shamshabad Airport on a cargo plane.



Representatives of Greenco handed over the oxygen concentrators to Minister KTR. KTR and CS Somesh Kumar thanked Greenco.



Earlier, centre has decided to increase the supply of oxygen, remdesivir injections and vaccines to Telangana as part of coronavirus control. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that he had phoned CM KCR to this effect. The Union Minister told the CM that 5,500 remdesivir injections were currently being given to Telangana would be increased to 10,500 from Monday.

