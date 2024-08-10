Telangana now 'Future State': Revanth pitches for US investments

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has declared Telangana as the ‘Future State’ on the lines of the popular states in the USA with catchy nicknames. The Chief Minister also unveiled his vision to transform Telangana into a 1 trillion Dollar economy within a decade. Addressing the CEOs of tech unicorns at an AI business roundtable hosted by the Indian Consulate General in California, the Chief Minister said Telangana deserves the sobriquet of ‘The Future State’, given its current set of game-changing projects like the AI City, Net Zero Future City and massive reimagining of Hyderabad. It may be mentioned here that ‘A net-zero plan’ must be followed by concrete actions that reduce emissions in a city's buildings, transport, energy use, industries, and waste systems.

At another mammoth gathering of IT Serve Alliance here, the largest association of IT Services organizations based in the USA, the Chief Minister and Industries and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu made a strong pitch to the members to actively consider investments in Hyderabad and Telangana, and partner in any of the plethora of projects and engagements being created for the diaspora. The CM said, “We have built Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Cyberabad over the years. Now, let us all join to make a world-class fourth city, the Future City. When you invest in Hyderabad now, you are clearly investing into the future.”



Minister Sridhar Babu explained how the Future City, extension of Metro, and River Musi Rejuvenation Project were all part of a larger strategy to reimagine Hyderabad in the coming decade. “It will be a hub for future tech like AI, and with Net Zero impact design, it will be an urban construct of truly global standards and processes.”