Telangana people lucky to have KCR as CM: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy 

Ranga Reddy: The Telangana State Formation Day was celebrated across Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday. The State Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy along with District Collector Amoy Kumar, MLC Surabhi Devi and Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat hoisted the national flag at the Ranga Reddy District Collectorate on the occasion of Telangana formation Day. Later, the Education Minister paid tributes at the Martyrs Stupa in Saroornagar Indoor Stadium. Various political parties and other organisations also celebrated the Telangana Formation Day in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister said that the Telangana State is rapidly moving forward under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It is the good fortune of people to get a Telangana movement leader as the Chief Minister and the sacrifices of Telangana martyrs will be remembered forever, the Minister added.

Congress MP Revanth Reddy, Additional Collector Pratik Jain, Chevella MLA Kale Yadaiah, Egge Mallesam, Dayanand, ZP chairperson Anita Reddy, DCP and others were also present.