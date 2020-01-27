Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana police celebrate Republic Day with fervour, gaiety

Telangana police celebrate Republic Day with fervour, gaiety
Highlights

The Telangana police celebrated the 71st Republic Day with enthusiasm on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The Telangana police celebrated the 71st Republic Day with enthusiasm on Sunday. At DGP office in Lakdikapul, Additional DG has Umesh Shroff unfurled the tricolour flag.

The Ministerial Staff of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates also celebrated the Republic Day by unfurling the tricolour.

At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Director Atul Karwal has unfurled the national flag and exhorted the IPS probationers of 72 RR to commit themselves to the Constitutional ideals.

The Director also presented the medals to the winners.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
TRS is buried in Telangana: MP Aravind26 Jan 2020 8:04 PM GMT

TRS is buried in Telangana: MP Aravind

Finally, it
Finally, it's India versus Pakistan!
Hyderabad: NREGS labour budget reduced by 12 per cent
Hyderabad: NREGS labour budget reduced by 12 per cent
Kamareddy: N Jahnavi, P Sushma vying for Kamareddy civic chief post
Kamareddy: N Jahnavi, P Sushma vying for Kamareddy civic chief...
Hyderabad: New patrol vehicles to make NH-44 safer
Hyderabad: New patrol vehicles to make NH-44 safer

More From Entertainment

More >>


Top