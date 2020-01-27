Telangana police celebrate Republic Day with fervour, gaiety

Hyderabad: The Telangana police celebrated the 71st Republic Day with enthusiasm on Sunday. At DGP office in Lakdikapul, Additional DG has Umesh Shroff unfurled the tricolour flag.

The Ministerial Staff of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissionerates also celebrated the Republic Day by unfurling the tricolour.

At Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Director Atul Karwal has unfurled the national flag and exhorted the IPS probationers of 72 RR to commit themselves to the Constitutional ideals.

The Director also presented the medals to the winners.