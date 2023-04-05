  • Menu
Telangana Police Detain BJP State President Bandi Sanjay from His Karimnagar Residence

Telangana BJP state president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Telangana police detained BJP state president Bandi Sanjay from his residence in Karimnagar during the early hours of Wednesday and took him to Bommalaramaram police station in Yadadri Bhuavanagiri district. Sanjay was picked up by a team of police officers from his house on Wednesday in Karimnagar. He tweeted about his detention at 12:46 am.

"Fear is real in BRS. First they stop me from conducting a press meet and now arrest me late in the night. My only mistake is to question BRS government on its wrongdoings. Do not stop questioning BRS even if I am jailed," Sanjay tweeted.

