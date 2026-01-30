Telangana Police officers, IAS Association condemn BRS MLA’s remarks

Hyderabad: Telangana Police Officers’ Association and IAS Officers’ Association have condemned the remarks made by BRS MLA P. Kaushik Reddy against Karimnagar Police Commissioner Gaush Alam.

They demanded that the MLA withdraw his remarks and apologise to the Commissioner and other police officers.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Huzurabad remarked on Thursday when police stopped him from heading to his native Veenavanka in Mulugu district to attend Sammakka Saralamma Maha Jatara.

The MLA, along with his family members and followers, staged a sit-in on the highway in Huzurabad town after he was stopped by the police, citing specific instructions not to allow a large convoy of vehicles to the Jatara to prevent overcrowding and maintain law and order.

The MLA, his family members and followers entered into a verbal spat with the police, following which the police dispersed the protesters from the middle of the road.

Later, Kaushik Reddy again had a heated argument with the police near the altar (gadde), dedicated to goddess Sammakka, at the Jatara site in Veenavanka.

The BRS leader alleged that the woman sarpanch of the village was not allowed to offer a coconut at the altar. Police denied this allegation. He was whisked away and shifted to the Saidapur police station in a police vehicle by a posse of police personnel. He was let off later.

On Friday, Huzurabad police booked the MLA for allegedly abusing and obstructing the police from performing their duties.

The police have registered an FIR against him under sections 189 (3), 126 (2), 132, 299, 196, 351 (2) r/w 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Gopireddy Yedula, President, Telangana Police Officers’ Association, condemned the indecent remarks made by the MLA against the police officers who were implementing the orders of the High Court.

He said it was unfortunate that, while the election code is in effect, he not only went in a group but also, as a responsible public representative, attempted to violate court orders and disrupt law and order.

Even though the police officers fully explained the law and order situation and the court orders to the MLA, his inappropriate behaviour, including his rude conduct towards female police officers and disruption of law and order, is reprehensible.

“It is highly reprehensible for a responsible MLA to bring up the religion of the police officers. Moreover, the remarks he made, referring to the Karimnagar Police Commissioner who was not even present there, and bringing up his religion, are utterly despicable,” he said.

The IAS Officers’ Association recorded its outrage regarding the ‘defamatory and communal’ statements made by Kaushik Reddy against the Karimnagar Police Commissioner.

“It is deeply regrettable that while officers were upholding the law, the legislator chose to launch a personal attack based on religious identity, involving baseless claims of proselytisation. Such rhetoric is not only factually incorrect but is a direct assault on the secular fabric and professional autonomy of the Indian Police Service. The Association stands firmly by Sri Gaush Alam and demands an immediate public apology from the MLA. We further call upon the legislative authorities to address this breach of conduct with the seriousness it deserves,” the Association said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kaushik Reddy clarified that he did not use the words deliberately. The MLA also said that if anyone's feelings are hurt, he apologises for the same.

“I have immense respect for the police and officials, but while we were on our way to the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, a few obstructed us and subjected us to intense pressure. In that frustration and stress, words slipped out unknowingly. They were not deliberate words,” he said.



