Telangana: Police take stern action against dealers selling fake seeds

Telangana police are tracking down those who are selling fake seeds in the state. A special task force team is being set up to catch hold of the dealers who are selling the fake seeds. The police are pushing their limits and working hard to achieve the government's goal of making Telangana a fake, inferior seed-free state. A total of 602 cases have been registered so far and the PD Act has been registered against twenty-seven persons. In the last week alone, police have carried out surprise attacks on seed manufacturing centers across the state. Police officials seized fake seeds and registered cases on the manufacturers. Police have seized 2,384 kg of fake seeds worth Rs 5 crore from Signet Company in Mulugu zone, Srirampur. They also seized seeds worth Rs 7 crore in the Rachakonda area.

Police raided 27 shops in the Central Zone and identified fake seeds in some of them. Police have seized the license of Pavani Fertilizer Shop. Despite the reduction in the number of fake seed shops in the state due to the action taken by the police department, there is concern that the supply of fake seeds by other states is on the rise. In this context, farmers are being made aware that quality seeds and fertilizers are available only from the traders certified by the Department of Agriculture. Police say they should file a complaint or Dial 100 if they find fake seeds. However, with the CM KCR ordering to take strict action against those who sell and supply seeds, the police are taking strict accordingly.