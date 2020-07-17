Telangana: Police teams conduct combing in Adilabad forests for Maoists

Adilabad: As many as 60 police teams including 25 special squads are carrying out intense combing operations in the Adilabad forest after they learned that a five-member Maoist team has entered the district.

The special operation is being led by North zone inspector General Y Nagireddy. The operation has been launched after a review meeting led by Y Nagireddy on Thursday which was attended by in-charge SP Vishnu S Warrier, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana and Mancherial DCP D Uday Kumar Reddy and Asifabad ASP YVS Sudheendra.

Besides 25 police teams which are carrying out the operation, 15 other teams are patrolling rural areas simultaneously to keep track of the movement of strangers. Meanwhile, another 20 police teams are conducting vehicle checks in the district.

"Kova Vasanth Rao, who has been arrested for providing food and shelter to the Maoists was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody," said Nagireddy adding that the police will keep a tab on those who extending support to the extremists. Further, he announced cash rewards for the public who share information about the ultras.

The Maoist squad led by Mailarapu Adellu aka Bhaskar, Mangu, Ajay, Varghesh and Ramu are said to have been moving in the forests of Tiryani mandal for the last two and half months.