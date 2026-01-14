Telangana: Police warns over sale of China manja in Secunderabad

Secunderabad Zone DCP Rakshita Krishnamurthy has issued a stern warning to kite shop owners, emphasising that severe repercussions will follow if they are found selling Chinese kite strings (manja) that pose risks to both people and wildlife. On Tuesday, she carried out surprise inspections at various kite shops in Warasiguda, accompanied by Additional DCP Narasayya and ACP Shashank Reddy, focusing on the areas covered by Chilakalaguda and Warasiguda police stations.

During the inspections, DCP Krishnamurthy evaluated the kite strings offered in the shops and cautioned the proprietors about legal action should any harmful products be discovered. She reported that, to date, no Chinese kite strings have been identified in the shops inspected. Furthermore, she highlighted the ongoing efforts to raise awareness among the youth and the general public regarding the dangers associated with these strings, advising youngsters against their use.

DCP Krishnamurthy assured that police officials will maintain vigilant oversight of kite shops and reiterated that strict action would be enforced against any establishments selling Chinese kite strings. The inspection team included Inspectors Anudeep (Chilakalaguda) and Madhusudan Reddy (Warasiguda), alongside Sub-Inspectors Ramachandra Reddy, Ravi Kumar, and others.