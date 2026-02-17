Telangana politics heats up as election for remaining municipal chairmen scheduled today

The contest for the remaining municipal seats in Telangana is reaching its climax today, with major parties fiercely vying for key positions. Leaders from Hastam, Karu, and Kamalam are working hard to secure the critical independent votes needed for a majority.

Komuram Bheem: Excitement Builds Over Kagaznagar Posts

There is significant anticipation surrounding the posts of Kagaznagar Municipal Chairman and Vice Chairman. The Congress, BJP, and BRS parties are making concerted efforts to secure these positions. Reports suggest an understanding has been reached between Congress and BJP, with an agreement to allocate the chairman’s post to Congress and the vice chairman’s to BJP. Kagaznagar Municipality has 30 councilors; Congress and BJP together hold 18 votes (Congress-9, BJP-5, Independents-2, along with 1 MLA and 1 MLC ex-officio votes). BRS has 11 seats, AIMIM 1, and two Independents. The alliance between Congress and BJP appears to give them the edge to jointly control Kagaznagar.

Sangareddy District: BRS Targets Indresham Municipality

BRS is making efforts to capture Indresham Municipality. Of the 18 wards, 9 are held by BRS, 6 by Congress, 2 by BJP, and one by an independent candidate, who has already joined BRS. BJP has also agreed to support BRS. This alliance suggests BRS is likely to secure the chairman’s seat, with BJP supporting BRS for the vice chairman’s position.

Warangal District: Municipality Elections Today

Elections for the chairmen and vice chairmen of Thorrur, Janagama, and Dornakal municipalities in Warangal district are scheduled for today. Following yesterday’s clashes, heavy police deployment was seen in Thorrur, with flag marches held and warnings issued to prevent group gatherings.

Mancherial: Police at Kyatanapalli Municipality

In Mancherial, tensions from yesterday’s unrest led to a heavy police presence at Kyatanapalli Municipality today. Police conducted patrols and instructed that no unauthorised persons approach the municipal office.

Peddapalli District: Sultanabad Municipal Chairman Election

The election for Sultanabad Municipal Chairman in Peddapalli District is expected to take place today amid fierce competition within the Congress party. There are reports that the final names for the chairman and vice chairman will be announced in a sealed cover during the meeting. Aspirants have reportedly offered substantial incentives for the coveted post.

Zaheerabad Municipality: Ongoing Tensions

Tensions persist over the chairman’s seat in Zaheerabad Municipality, Sangareddy district. Of the 37 ward seats, BRS holds 15, Congress 14, BJP 2, MIM 2, and independents 3. BRS’s ex-officio member is local MLA Manik Rao, while Congress’s is MP Suresh Shetkar. Both parties need support from a few councilors—BRS requires two, Congress three—to reach the majority. Support from independents, BJP, and MIM remains crucial.