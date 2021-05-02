Telangana: Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy hits out at opposition

Hyderabad: Former MLC and State BJP Core Committee member Dr Ponguleti Sudharkar Reddy welcomed the election outcome of the five states whose results were declared on Sunday. He said that the party has risen from a mere three seats to 75 in West Bengal and returned to power in Assam. Besides, the party has opened its account in Tamil Nadu and on its way to form government in Puducherry, the second BJP government in the South India.

Earlier, the BJP leader P Sudhakara Reddy hit out at the Opposition parties for criticising the Centre's handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and urged them to support the people during this crisis.

Reddy said, "While Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government worked hard to bring Sputnik V, a Russian vaccine, to India to improve the country's Covid-19 situation, some parties in the country with a political agenda, have been criticising the steps taken up by the Modi government."

"This is a crisis time and India with a population of over 130 crores has been hit very hard," Reddy added.

He further said that this is not the time to play political games but to come forward to support the people without political or hidden agendas to defame the government. "The BJP works under the principles of workmanship and service to all. Other political parties should come forward and join hands with the BJP to fight against the pandemic in India," he said.