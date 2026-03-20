Telangana Presents ₹3.24 Lakh Crore Budget

Finance Minister Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday presented Telangana’s annual budget, pegged at ₹3,24,234 crore. The government stated that revenue expenditure has been estimated at ₹2,34,406 crore, while capital expenditure stands at ₹47,267 crore.

Significant allocations have been made across key sectors. The Education Department received ₹26,674 crore, followed by ₹23,179 crore for the Agriculture Department and ₹21,285 crore for the Power sector. The Health Department has been allocated ₹13,679 crore, while ₹7,366 crore has been earmarked for the Civil Supplies Department. Additionally, ₹1,529 crore has been set aside for the Animal Husbandry Department.

The budget reflects the government’s focus on strengthening essential sectors and sustaining development across the state.