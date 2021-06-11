Telangana: Protest hike in fuel prices today, Uttam Kumar Reddy tells cadre

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday called upon the party's rank and file to participate in protests in front of the petrol pumps on Friday opposing spiraling petrol and diesel prices in the country and demanding their immediate reduction.

In a statement, the TPCC leader criticized that the prices of petrol and diesel have been raised indiscriminately while the people of the nation have been facing indescribable hardships due to Covid Pandemic. Uttam explained that price of petrol has breached Rs 100 per liter mark at several places of the country. He said that this has led to rise in the prices of essential commodities. In the past 13 months the prices of petrol has been risen by Rs 25.72 per liter and diesel by Rs 23.93 per liter, he said that the prices have been raised 43 times and this is an example of the loot of the people by the Centre.

He suggested that the protests should be held strictly adhering to the Covid norms. Leaders and workers should wear masks and should maintain social distance during the protests, he added.