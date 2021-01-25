Telangana: ‘PV Vignana Vedika’ to come up at Vangara

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud on Monday said that the 'PV Vigyan Vedika' project was being taken up with a cost of Rs 11 crore in Vangara village in Karimnagar district with an intention to pass on the history to the future generation.



The Tourism Minister released the model of the PV Vigyan Vedika here at Ravindra Bharati on Monday. He said that the Vedika would be built on the lines of former President of India Abdul Kalam's memorial. He said that PV Narasimha Rao, who rose from Patwari to Prime Minister of the country, has been an inspiration to all. To inform the future generation about the reforms and his rule, the government has decided to convert his residence in Vangara into a museum. The Vigyan Vedika in the name of PV would be coming up in an area of eight acres in Vangara. As part of this, the works like fountain, lighting to the statue of PV, his victories, photo gallery, meditation centre, science museum, maze garden, children play area, statues of freedom fighters, amphitheatre, food court were taken up with Rs 7 crore.

The minister said that the house of PV was being converted into a museum and the items used by him would be kept in the museum. The total project cost is Rs 1,098.45 lakh. The first phase works would be taken up with a cost of Rs 7 crore. The minister said that already tenders were called.