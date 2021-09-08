Telangana rains: Godavari water mark reaches 33 feet at Bhadrachalam

Kothagudem: Due to heavy rains on Tuesday across the district, the water levels in river Godavri seems to have rised upto 33 feet mark in Bhadrachalam.



The concerned officers said that if the water level continues to rise and reaches the mark 43, a first alert will be issued to the public and it if reaches 53 mark then a final warning alert will be issued. It is noticed that the irrigation projects in Kothagudem district is receiving huge inflows in the wake of continuous downpour.

It is learnt that 19 gates at the Taliperu project at Cherla were lifted to release about 36,700 cusecs of water downstream.

Similarly, the Pedavagu project in Aswaraopet mandal and Lothuvagu and Isukavagu in Aswapuram mandal were seen overflowing. In the same manner the Kinnerasani, Taliperu projects were filled with floodwater.

In the meantime, district people were relieved as no rains was registered in last 24 hours. The concerned officers visited colonies which were submerged with rain water and rescue operations were carried out.

Similarly, the coal production resumed on Tuesday in the SCCL open cast mines of Kothagudem, Yellandu, Manugur and Sathupalli areas after it was interrupted due to heavy rain falls on Monday.