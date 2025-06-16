Telangana Re-launches 'Nethanna Thrift Fund' to Empower Handloom Weavers – Applications Open Until June 19

Gadwal: In a significant move aimed at supporting handloom weavers and associated workers, the Telangana government has re-launched the 'Nethanna Thrift Fund' (RD-I & RD-II) scheme, according to Govindayya, Assistant Director of the Handlooms and Textiles Department.

The scheme, which had previously benefited thousands of artisans, is now open once again for applications from handloom weavers and allied workers such as those engaged in dyeing, designing, warping, and winding. The initiative is designed to promote financial discipline and long-term savings among workers in the traditional textile sector.

Application Process

Applicants must submit:

A copy of their Aadhaar card

A bank passbook copy

RD-I and RD-II application forms

Four passport-size photographs

The deadline for submission is June 19, 2025.

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the scheme:

Applicants must be 18 years or older

At least 50% of their annual income must be derived from handloom-related work

Weavers must have a Geo-tagged loom number

Allied workers involved in supporting tasks like dyeing and designing are also eligible

Savings Model

As per the scheme’s structure, beneficiaries must open joint RD-I and RD-II savings accounts in their existing bank, with both the weaver and the Assistant Director named in the accounts. The scheme mandates that:

8% of the weaver’s monthly wages be deposited into the RD-I account by the 15th of every month

In return, the government will contribute an equivalent 8% into the RD-II account

The total duration of the scheme is 24 months, allowing participating weavers to build a modest corpus with government support by the end of the term.

Govindayya urged eligible workers to avail themselves of this opportunity to improve their financial stability and safeguard their future. The scheme is part of the Telangana government’s broader commitment to the welfare of traditional artisans and revival of the handloom sector.