Telangana records 2,043 new corona cases, 11 deaths

Telangana on Friday registered 2,043 coronavirus positive cases till 8 pm on Thursday taking the total count to 1,67,046 while the death toll touched to 1016 with 11 new persons dying of the virus in a single day.

Meanwhile, 1,802 persons have been recovered from the virus pushing the recovery count to 1,35,357. Currently, there are 30,673 active coronavirus cases out of which 24,081 are in home quarantine. Around 50,634 samples have been tested by the government in the last 24 hours. While the results of 2,043 came positive, the reports of 1,039 are awaited. So far, 23,79,950 tests have been conducted by the government.

The fresh cases in the state were reported from GHMC which witnessed 314 cases followed by 174 from Rangareddy, 144 from Medchal, 131 from Nalgonda, 121 from Siddipet, 114 from Karimnagar, 108 from Warangal Urban, 84 from Khammam, 74 from Mahabubabad, 71 from Sangareddy, 65 from Nizamabad, 51 from Suryapet, 45 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 49 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 42 from Jagtial, 48 from Peddapalli, 46 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 31 from Kamareddy, 32 from Nagarkurnool, 33 from Warangal Rural, 26 from Mahabubnagar, 25 each from Jangaon, Mancherial, and Medak, 23 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 22 from Wanaparthy, 20 each from Komaram Bheem Asifabad and Vikarabad.