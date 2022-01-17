Telangana records 2,047 Covid cases & three deaths

Hyderabad: The State reported 2,047 Covid-19 cases on Sunday with 55,883 tests been conducted. An increase was seen in the recovery rate, as 2,013 people recovered from the virus.

The State's active cases are at 22,048. According to the State public health department media bulletin, three deaths from Covid were reported, taking the death toll to 4,057. Majority of the infections were registered in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits (1,174), followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri (178) and Ranga Reddy (140). The State also administered 1,53,699 vaccines, of which 9,04,039 were first doses given to the teenagers.

About 700 beds are occupied of which 156 are ICU and 308 are on oxygen support.