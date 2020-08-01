Telangana records highest single-day spike of 2,083 coronavirus positive cases

Coronavirus in Telangana: Telangana on Saturday registered a single-day spike of 2,083 coronavirus positive cases pushing the total cases to 64,786. With the fresh 11 deaths, the fatalities touched to 530.

Out of the total 2083 cases, GHMC reported 578 cases followed by 228 from Rangareddy, 197 from Mechal, 134 from Warangal Urban, 108 from Karimnagar. Other districts like Nizamabad (73), Nalgonda (48), Mahabubabad (40), Peddapally (42), Rajanna-Sircilla (39), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (35), Khammam (32) continue to register two-digit cases. Districts with single-digit cases include Asifabad (8), Narayanpet (9), and Wanaparthy (9).

Around 21,011 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours out of which 2,083 turned positive and the results of 883 samples are awaited. Meanwhile, 1,114 persons have been discharged after recovering from coronavirus taking the total recoveries to 46,502. The recovery rate in Telangana stood at 71.7 per cent.

Currently, there are 17,754 active cases out of which 11,359 are in home isolation. According to the latest data, 2,381 beds are available in private and 6,082 beds in government hospitals.