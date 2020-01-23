Telangana records lowest temperature of winter season

While the parts of Telangana registering temperatures above the normal range, the Adilabad district recorded the season's lowest temperature at 6.5 degrees, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The temperature was recorded on December 28 and 29, said IMD official Rajarao. Meanwhile, Hyderabad recorded the lowest temperature of 14.5 degrees so far in the season.

"In the last 24 hours, Hyderabad recorded a minimum temperature of 19.3 degrees above the normal range while remaining other places recorded 1-2 degrees above normal temperature," he added.