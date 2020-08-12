Telangana registers 1,897 fresh coronavirus cases, 9 new deaths

Telangana on Wednesday registered 1,897 coronavirus positive cases and nine new deaths due to the virus. The total cases in the state climbed up to 84,544 while the death toll stood at 654. on Wednesday registered 1,897positive cases and nine new deaths due to the virus. The total cases in the state climbed up to 84,544 while the death toll stood at 654.

The government tested 22,972 cases on Tuesday out of which, the results of 1,897 came positive and the reports of 1,221 are awaited. So far, the government conducted 6,65,847 tests.

The total positive cases from the districts include GHMC (479), Medchal-Malkajgiri (172), Rangareddy (162), Sangareddy (107), Warangal Urban (87), Siddipet (62), Peddapalli (62), Nalgonda (54), Kamareddy (48), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (44), Mahbubnagar (41), Mancherial (38), Jogulamba-Gadwal (38), Suryapet (36), Wanaparthy (28), Jagtial (28), Jangaon (26), Warangal-rural (26), Medak (26), Warangal Rural (24), Nizamabad (23), Nirmal (21), Adilabad (21), Vikarabad (18), Nagarkurnool (16), Jayashankar-Bhupalapally (16), Mahabubabad (14), Narayanpet (12), Yadadri-Bhongir (11), Mulugu (10), Komaram-Bheem Asifabad (5).

In the last 24 hours, 1,920 persons have been recovered from the virus. Currently, the active cases are 22,596, out of which 15,534 are in home isolation and the remaining are undergoing treatment at various hospitals. Around 84 per cent of the patients infected with the coronavirus are asymptomatic.



The recovery rate of Telangana slipped to 72.49 per cent with the rise in the cases. Meanwhile, the recovery rate of the country is 69.79 per cent. On the other hand, the death rate of the state is 0.77 per cent as against the country's fatality rate of 1.99 per cent.