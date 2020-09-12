Telangana registers 2,278 corona positive cases, 10 deaths in a day

Telangana on Saturday registered 2,278 coronavirus positive cases totalling the count across the state to 1,54,880. The number of fatalities touched to 950 with 10 new persons dying of virus in the last 24 hours and the number of recoveries went up to 1,21,955 with the recovery of 2,458 persons.

At present, the number of active persons who are undergoing treatment after being infected the virus is 32,005 out of which 25,050 are in home/institutional isolation.

As many as 62,234 samples were tested by the healthcare officials in the last 24 hours out of them, the results of 2,278 came positive and the reports of 2,027 are pending.





Meanwhile, the positive cases are reported from GHMC (331), Rangareddy (184), Medchal-Malkajgiri (150), Nalgonda (126), Karimnagar (121), Khammam (98), Warangal Urban (91), Siddipet (89), Suryapet (82), Bhadradri-Kothagudem (80), Kamareddy (78), Mahabubabad (76), Sangareddy (62), Jagtial (56), Rajanna-Sircilla (53), Yadadri-Bhongir (49), Peddapalli (48), Mancherial (43), Wanaparthy (42), Nagar Kurnool (34), Mahabubnagar (34), Jangaon (31), Warangal Rural (28), Jayashankar-Bhupalpally (27), Komaram Bheem Asifabad (26), Adilabad (25), Vikarabad (23), Nirmal (23), Narayanpet (22), Gadwal (21), Mulugu (12).