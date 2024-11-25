Telangana Rejects Rs.100 Crore Donation from Adani Group: CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has clarified that the state government will not accept a ₹100 crore donation from the Adani Group intended for the Skill University project. The decision was conveyed in a formal letter to the company, instructing them not to transfer the funds.

Addressing the matter, CM Revanth Reddy stated, “We have decided not to accept the ₹100 crore from the Adani Group. The Telangana government will not be drawn into unnecessary controversies. We have formally communicated this decision to Adani Group through a letter.”

The rejection comes amidst speculations surrounding corporate donations and their implications for government projects. The Skill University initiative, a key developmental project in Telangana, is now set to proceed without the Adani Group’s contribution.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining transparency and avoiding controversies, emphasizing that the state's focus remains on ensuring the success of its projects without external pressures or distractions.