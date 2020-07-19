Telangana reports 1,284 new Covid cases

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,284 Covid cases on Saturday while six patients have died. The total Covid tally stood at 42,496 while deaths rose to 409 so far. The total recovered patients' figure was at 30,607 which is 70 per cent of the total cases.

The active cases are at 29 per cent and deaths less than one per cent. GHMC reported 667 cases while Sangareddy was the second highest with 86 cases. Ranga Reddy, Medchal and Karimnagar registered more than 50 cases each.

