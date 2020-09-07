Telangana reports 1,802 corona positive cases, 9 deaths in single day

Telangana on Monday registered 1,802 coronavirus positive cases and nine deaths. The total number of coronavirus confirmed cases in the state touched to 1,42,771 while the death toll reached 895.

Meanwhile, 2,711 persons have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours totalling the recovery count to 1,10,241. Around 36,593 tests were conducted by the government on Sunday out of which, the reports of 1,802 turned positive and the results of 1,759 are pending. The total number of tests conducted across the state since the pandemic broke out was 17,66,982.



Currently, the active cases in the state are 31,635 out of which 24,596 are in home/institutional isolation.



The positive cases were reported from GHMC which registered 245 cases followed by 158 from Rangareddy, 136 from Karimnagar, 106 from Siddipet, 103 from Sangareddy, 94 from Nizamabad, 93 from Warangal Urban, 79 from Nalgonda, 73 from Jagtial, 65 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 64 from Khammam, 63 from Mahabubabad, 62 from Suryapet, 49 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 46 from Kamareddy, 44 from Mancherial, 40 from Mahabubnagar, 32 from Peddapalli, 30 from Jangaon, 29 each from Yadadri-Bhongir and Nagar Kurnool, 25 from Wanaparthy, 21 from Warangal Rural, 20 from Rajanna Sircilla, 17 from Jogulamba-Gadwal, 16 from Adilabad, 14 from Nirmal, 13 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 12 from Vikarabad, 11 from Mulugu,10 from Medak, two from Narayanpet and one from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally.



