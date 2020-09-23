Telangana reports 2,296 fresh corona positive cases, 321 from GHMC

Telangana has reported 2,296 fresh coronavirus positive cases totalling the corona tally to 1,77,070 till 8 pm on Tuesday. And the death toll touched 1062 with 10 new persons dying of the virus in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, the recovery count went up to 1,46,135 with the cure of 2,062 persons on a single day.

As many as 55,892 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours out of which 24,592 are samples taken from the primary contacts and 6,707 from secondary contacts. While the samples of 2,296 turned positive, the results of 1,388 are pending. So far, 26,28,897 tests have been conducted by the state till date.

The positive cases were reported from 321 in GHMC, 217 from Rangareddy, 173 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 155 from Nalgonda, 136 from Karimnagar, 99 from Warangal Urban, 92 from Siddipet, 82 from Nizamabad, 81 from Sangareddy, 77 each from Bhadradri Kothagudem and Kamareddy, 73 from Suryapet, 72 from Mahabubabad, 69 from Khammam, 67 from Rajanna Sircilla, 50 from Jagtial, 47 from Yadadri Bhongir, 40 from Peddapalli, 37 each from Wanaparthy and Mancherial, 36 each from Jangaon and Nagarkurnool, 31 from Mahabubnagar, 30 from Warangal Rural, 24 from Mulugu, 23 each from Medak and Vikarabad, 21 from Jogulambad Gadwal, 19 from Nirmal, 18 from Adilabad, 16 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 11 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally and six from Narayanpet.

At present, there are 29,873 active cases out of which 23,527 are in home/institutional isolation.