Telangana reports 2,892 coronavirus positive cases, 10 new deaths

Telangana on Wednesday reported 2,892 coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the state went up to 1,38,589 while the death toll jumped to 846. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries in a single day remained at 2,240 totalling the recovery count to 97,402. Currently, there are 32,341 coronavirus active cases out of which 25,271 patients are in home/institutional isolation.

In the last 24 hours, 59,421 tests were conducted out of which 2,892 samples turned positive and the results of 2,255 are pending. So far, the tests in the state touched to 14,83,267 i.e, 39,952 tests per million population.

GHMC has reported 477 cases followed by 234 cases from Rangareddy, 192 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 174 from Nalgonda, 38 from Adilabad, 81 from Bhadradri, 102 from Jagtial, 64 from Kamareddy, 43 from Jangaon, 21 from Jayashankar, 28 from Gadwal, 152 from Karimnagar, 128 from Khammam, 13 from Komaram Bheem Asifabad, 83 from Mancherial, 53 from Mahabubnagar, 61 from Mahabubabad, 32 from Medak, 45 from Nagarkurnool, 31 from Nirmal, 27 from Mulugu, 110 from Nizamabad, 85 from Peddapalli, 39 from Rajanna-Sircilla, 108 each from Siddipet and Suryapet, 71 from Sangareddy, 116 from Warangal Urban, 38 from Warangal Rural, 60 from Yadadri, 51 from Wanaparthy.