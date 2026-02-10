Telangana Revenue Minister predicts big wins for Congress in municipal elections

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made bold claims ahead of the municipal and corporation elections scheduled for tomorrow across Telangana. Speaking to the media in Khammam, he highlighted developments under the current Praja government while criticising the failures of the previous KCR administration.

The minister expressed strong confidence that the Congress party will secure 80 per cent of the seats in the 116 municipalities and seven corporations elections. He claimed that every promise made over the past two years has been fulfilled, which he believes will lead to widespread support for Congress candidates.