Telangana: Rs 11.5 lakh stolen from ATM in Nalgonda

Burglars on Sunday night cut open an automated teller machine (ATM) of SBI near Anneparthy of the district and made away with Rs 11.5 lakh cash.

It is learned that the thieves used a gas cutter to cut open the ATM which is located near to the entrance gate of 12th battalion of Armed Reserve Police. The police said that the thieves cut the wires of the CCTV cameras installed in the ATM centre located close to Narketpally-Adhanki highway and committed the offence after midnight.

The incident came to fore on Monday morning when the locals noticed the ATM cut open and alerted the police officials. The Nalgonda rural police along with the clues team reached the spot. Clues team gathered the information from the ATM centre. While the police took up the investigation after registering a case.

The police are also examining the CCTV footage near the places to identify the culprits involved in the theft.

The incident took place five days after the ATM theft at Signal Gadda, Jadcherla where the burglars robbed Rs 15 lakh. The officials said that there was no security guard at the ATM centre when the incident occurred.