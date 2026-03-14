Telangana RTC Employees issue strike notices to management over demands

RTC employees in Telangana are once again likely to go on strike, following the recent serving of strike notices by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) to the RTC management. Last year, workers had planned to strike but withdrew their plans after receiving government assurances.

This time, the unions have firmly declared they will not call off the strike until their grievances are fully addressed. They issued notices to RTC Managing Director Nagireddy, warning that a strike is imminent if the government fails to respond within two weeks. A decision on the strike date is expected after this period.

The trade unions are demanding the immediate initiation of the process to merge RTC with the state government, along with the implementation of the 2021 wage revision, including a 30 percent fitment. They also seek Rs 350 crore monthly funding under the 'Mahalakshmi' scheme, currently managed by Revanth Reddy’s Congress government.

Additionally, they demand the release of Rs 2,500 crore in long-pending dues owed by the government, job security for RTC workers, lifting of restrictions on trade unions, and elections for recognised union posts. The unions also called for a reduction in the heavy workload across all RTC departments.