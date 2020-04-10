Telangana sees a dip in rise in coronavirus positive cases

The Telangana state has seen a dip in the rise of coronavirus positive cases. On Thursday, the state reported 18 positive cases taking the tally to 471 least in the past few days.

The coronavirus cases rose in the city after hundreds of people who attended Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi tested positive for the virus. The state has been reporting 40-70 cases for a week now creating panic among the people making them stay at homes following the lockdown.

Meanwhile, the state reported another death due to coronavirus on Thursday. The deceased is learned to have belonged to Gadwal and died due to coronavirus in Hyderabad. While another patient was on ventilator support at Gandhi Hospital. With this, the total number of deaths in the state touched 12.

On the other hand, around 45 patients discharged from the hospital so far. At present, there are around 414 active cases getting treatment at Gandhi Hospital, Fever Hospital and King Koti area hospital. Health minister Eatala Rajender said that around 60-70 are expecting to get discharged from the hospital in the coming days.