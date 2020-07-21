Telangana sees jump in Covid cases, reports 1,430 infections 

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 1,430 fresh Covid cases on Tuesday pushing the total tally to 47,705. Also, seven people died while 2,062 patients recovered from the virus infection. The total recovered percentage of the state is 76 while that of active cases is 22.8 percent while deceased is 0.89.

As many as 16,855 samples were tested on Tuesday thus taking the total tests count to close to 3 lakh mark (2.93 lakh tests to be exact). The cumulative positivity rate is at 16 per cent while tests per million is at 7,327.

Among break-up of cases, GHMC contributed 703 while Ranga Reddy and Medchal both accounted over hundred cases each. Sangareddy reported 50 cases.

Meanwhile, rapid kits stocks finished at various centres including districts halting the antigen tests. Some centres like King Koti hospital which earlier did RT-PCR tests, however, continued the testing with the earlier process.

PHCs in districts were told not to exceed 25 tests per day and they are proving to be insufficient in districts like Warangal-urban, Karimnagar, Suryapet etc where spike of cases is being seen off-late.

The Health department sources stated that they have placed fresh order for rapid kits and expecting stocks delivery at the earliest.

Two volunteers who were administered first dose of Covaxin at NIMS, Panjagutta were discharged on Tuesday. Both were in stable condition and their health will be monitored for the next two weeks.

Meanwhile, NIMS is continuing the process to identify the fresh batch of volunteers, details of whom were sent to central lab in New Delhi for its nod.