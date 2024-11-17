Live
Telangana Sets Record in Rice Yield with 15.3 Million Metric Tons
Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved a remarkable milestone in rice production, recording an all-time high yield of 15.3 million metric tons this year. This exceptional achievement has placed the state on the map for agricultural excellence, marking a new record in rice cultivation.
The state's Agriculture Minister, K. Uttam Kumar Reddy, lauded the efforts of Telangana’s farmers, offering special congratulations for their outstanding contribution to this success. He described the record-breaking yield as an "extraordinary victory" for the state's agriculture sector.
Speaking on the achievement, Minister Uttam emphasized that the farmers' hard work, coupled with the state government's support, played a crucial role in attaining this milestone. "This is a tremendous success, reflecting the dedication and resilience of our farmers. The state's policies and initiatives to support agricultural growth are yielding excellent results," said the minister.
The record-breaking rice yield underscores Telangana's growing prominence in the agricultural sector and sets a benchmark for future productivity. It also highlights the state's effective agricultural strategies, including improved irrigation facilities, better seed varieties, and enhanced government support for farmers. The government has promised to continue its efforts to further boost agricultural output in the coming years.