Telangana: Shamshabad Airport customs officials seize 475 grams of gold

The Airport customs officials seized smuggled gold at Shamshabad airport on Wednesday night. The authorities on Wednesday evening conducted a thorough check on the movements of a passenger who arrived in Hyderabad on anEmirates Airlines flight.

About 475 grams of gold in a specially arranged pocket on the inside of his pants. The value of the seized gold is about Rs. 24.8 lakhs.



To this extent the accused has been taken into custody and the case is being registered and investigated.