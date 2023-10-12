Telangana should strengthen Modi’s hands for development

Hyderabad: National BJP general secretary and party in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh said that the party will celebrate September 17 as the Hyderabad Vimochan Divas in every nook and corner of the State, including at district and mandal levels, if voted to power. In a statement on Wednesday, he said it was time the KCR government was shown the door for failing on all fronts at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading the country to new heights in all sectors--economy, industry or services. Tarun Chugh said the KCR government has handed over the steering of State governance to the Majlis which has caused it to go downhill.

Laying strong emphasis on people of state to rid themselves of control by the Majlis, Chugh said they should take a cue from the Modi government’s public welfare policies and schemes and bring the party to power for State‘s all-round growth.

He said Telangana should strengthen Modi’s hands so that a new chapter of development and welfare could be set.